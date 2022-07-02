Drake has once again thrown a massive bet down on a UFC main event, as the world-famous rapper is backing reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, in his upcoming title defense against Jared Cannonier later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Drake is no stranger to throwing money at the Octagon wall and seeing if it sticks. Earlier this year, Drake put $427,000 on Justin Gaethje to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 and walk away with the lightweight title. Before that, he threw $250,000 on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington at UFC 272.

His bad luck mixed martial arts (MMA) betting has fans on Twitter, rightfully, flipping their lids out of concern for “Last Stylebender:”

Drake just bet a million dollars on Stylebender… it might be time to bet big on The Killa Gorilla. #UFC276 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) July 2, 2022

Thank the stars Drake's not an #F1 fan or he'd be putting that curse on Lewis. — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) July 2, 2022

Drake bet $1 million dollars on Israel Adesanya to win, which means I am now betting the house on Jared Cannonier to win, the drake curse is real — c (@hctelfih) July 2, 2022

Drake is betting on Israel Adesanya to win in his next fight.



GOD PLEASE… NOT THE DRAKE CURSE…PLEASE. He’s never won a bet in MMA — Ambrosia & Nectar (@AmbroseA_) July 2, 2022

Despite losing these bets, Drake continues to come back and test his luck in the wildly unpredictable sport.

This time around, Drake is bringing out the big bucks with a $1 million bet on Adesanya this weekend at UFC 276. Adesanya is a sizeable favorite at -500 (full UFC 276 odds here), so the return investment is only $200,000; however, Drake is confident in his bet and who he thinks will walk out of Las Vegas with the 185-pound title.

Drake hooked up with Adesanya during a “virtual dinner” via FaceTime on Friday. The rapper not only informed “Last Stylebender” that he’s backing him with a $1 million bet, but he wished the UFC middleweight champion good luck.

Check it out below courtesy of Twitter:

“Bro, I already know what time it is,” Drake said. “You know, I put a light million up.”

“Light mil?” Adesanya asked.

“A light mil,” Drake responded. “I had to put a light mil on my brother. Return on investment is a lock.

“I just want to wish you good luck,” Drake continued. “You know I love you, brother. You’re different. You’re a different guy, bro. I have a deep, deep, deep love and respect for you. A deep love and respect.”

Cursed or blessed? Only time will tell.

