Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will make his next 145-pound title defense against former division titleholder Max Holloway in the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 2, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the third (and what could prove to be the final) meeting between the pair.

Volkanovski (24-1) captured the featherweight crown by defeating Holloway at UFC 245 back in late 2019, but his follow-up victory over the “Blessed” Hawaiian at UFC 251 was overshadowed by a scoring controversy, along with internal rumblings that Holloway should have been declared the winner.

Holloway (23-6) bounced back from his second loss to Volkanovski by nearly killing No. 4-ranked Calvin Kattar at the UFC on ABC event in early 2021. Following that lopsided performance, “Blessed” put the hurt on No. 3-ranked Yair Rodriguez in one of the most exciting bouts of the year.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

