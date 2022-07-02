Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple hours away from its upcoming UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, going down TONIGHT (Sat., July 2, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a five-round middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya opposite power-punching ex-heavyweight Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya (22-1) is 11-0 in the middleweight division, having recently outpointed former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in Houston. The only blemish on “The Last Stylebender’s” record is a light heavyweight decision loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in early 2021.

Cannonier (15-5) is 5-1 since dropping down to middleweight and is coming off back-to-back victories over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson. More importantly, the 38 year-old “Killa Gorilla” has double-digit knockouts and could be Adesanya’s most dangerous opponent to date.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

