Arguably the most important fight in the history of the featherweight division will unfold later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski meets former champion Max Holloway for a third time in the co-main event.

Fight fans have been waiting quite some time for this trilogy fight between Volkanovski and Holloway to play out. Volkanovski won both of the previous meetings, but nearly half of the combat community believes “Blessed” should have walked away with the decision win in their rematch at UFC 251 two years ago. It will be a tremendous clash of all-time greats and a trilogy fight that can make or break either fighter’s legacy.

While the two featherweights have been pretty much cordial and professional throughout their rivalry Holloway turned things up a notch throughout fight week. The Hawaiian fighter is eager to get back into the cage with Volkanovski and prove once and for all that he is the better fighter.

Prior to Friday’s UFC 276 ceremonial weigh ins (watch HERE), Holloway and Volkanovski met face-to-face backstage. Volkanovski insisted that Holloway “bring the heat” for their trilogy fight and that got Holloway’s blood boiling. Check out the altercation below:

What do you think, fight fans? Will Holloway’s last-minute mind games get in the head of Volkanovski entering UFC 276? Who has the early edge?

