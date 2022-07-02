Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Kamaru Usman has earned the right to do whatever he wants in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). So if the reigning UFC welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king wants to skip an entire weight class to compete at light heavyweight then who are we to tell him no. After all, Usman has never tasted defeat inside of the Octagon and possesses the physicality to fight up a division (or two!).

As Usman gears up for his sixth-straight welterweight title defense against former foe Leon Edwards at UFC 278 this August “Nigerian Nightmare” can’t help but think about the future. During Friday’s UFC 278 press conference (watch HERE) Usman discussed a potential move to light heavyweight and why he’s confident in entering the division.

Related Usman Wanted Blachowicz Title Fight

“I’m still thinking about [skipping middleweight] and going to get that light heavyweight title, too,” said Usman. “I just think I can beat some of those guys. Some! Before you all kill me, I said some. There are some killers in that division and I definitely respect that, but I think those guys who were at the top, there was a couple of guys out there that I would probably take out.”

What say you, Maniacs? Does Usman have the chops to hang around with THIS menacing UFC champion?

Insomnia

Israel Adesanya had to watch in misery as his team feasted before this weekend’s UFC 276 event.

Leon Edwards is looking to turn Kamaru Usman into a meme when they rematch for the welterweight world title at UFC 278.

"I'm gonna turn his a** into a meme faxxxx bro!" - @Leon_edwardsmma #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/4UsMUjPEtw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 1, 2022

“DC” is such a standup guy.

Here’s Tony Ferguson doing Tony Ferguson things.

No comment.

Georges St-Pierre acting like a kid inside of the Millennium Falcon is so wholesome.

This is certainly a unique way to check the integrity of the cage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov did not want to dance LOL.

Pretty sure Dana White just lost a year off his life.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This two-piece combination worked like a charm.

Nothing like a good old ninja choke to get the weekend started.

Dorobshokh Nabotov snatches up the ninja choke against Sanjar Azhibaev in R1#UralFC1 pic.twitter.com/d0819tA1Yb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2022

Look if you dare. This fighter’s arm snapped like a twig.

Such a tight guillotine finish earlier today at Octagon 32.

Gani Adilserik chokes out Javad Mukhammadkhasanov via first round jump guillotine #OCTAGON32 pic.twitter.com/qVbTEi9S22 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2022

What happened to Fabio Maldonado’s iron chin?

No surprises in this one. Kirill Sidelnikov dishes out a quick, merciless beating against Fabio Maldonado in less than 1 minute#UralFC1 pic.twitter.com/ysENfhpQiA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2022

Talk about a buzzer-beater finish!

IMMAF bronze medalist Alexandra Mitina pulls off the armbar against Fernanda Priscila in her pro debut with 20 seconds left in the fight#UralFC1 pic.twitter.com/R1BdkMxYSL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2022

Former UFC fighter Diego Brandao got caught landing this illegal knee.

We're getting the full Brandao experience. Ran across the cage with a flying knee to start. Illegal knee a couple minutes in. pic.twitter.com/HeJb6Ts8M2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2022

I don’t know if this is old or new, but it popped up on my feed and I had to add it.

when you’re soft but you’ve had enough pic.twitter.com/zMY1kDt3Vs — d n (@javroar) July 1, 2022

Random Land

Pretty sure this is what nightmares are made of.

NOW YOU’RE IN NEW YORK, GET ATTACKED BY A CHUCKY DOLL ON THE SUBWAY, THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO pic.twitter.com/EOAqTX7HPP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 1, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.