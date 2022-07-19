Khamzat Chimaev opens as colossal betting favorite over Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is getting no love from the oddsmakers ahead of what will likely be his final fight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It was revealed earlier today (Tues., July 19, 2022) that Diaz’s wish was granted as he’s slotted to headline UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas against emergent Welterweight superstar, Khamzat Chimaev. Soon after, BestFightOdds released the opening odds with Chimaev as the -1100 favorite to Diaz’s +775 underdog status.

“Borz” has been as perfect as one can hope to be starting a burgeoning 11-fight career. Before an exhilarating war with Gilbert Burns in April 2022 that resulted in a unanimous decision victory and Fight of the Night honors (watch highlights), Chimaev steamrolled through all of his first four Octagon opponents. Finishing the four men with two submissions and two knockouts, the Sweden resident absorbed a total of just two strikes total. The Burns win catapulted Chimaev to the top of the Welterweight division’s rankings, now comfortably sitting at No. 3.

Diaz, on the other hand, has eagerly been anticipating his departure from UFC and has made it very clear all year long. The Stockton, California native last fought in a losing effort against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021 (watch highlights). 1-3 in his last four, the 37-year-old will participate in his 10th UFC main event against Chimaev.