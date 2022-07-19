Elon Musk Twitter lawsuit won’t keep Tesla boss from getting hosed by UFC owner Ari Emanuel (Pic)

Here is Ari Emmanuel hosing down Elon Musk aboard a boat called Zeus, for some reason. https://t.co/w9Mbmf5rGC pic.twitter.com/IoYMIHoSlj

Watching UFC owner Ari Emanuel hose down Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the back of the “Zeus” yacht reminded me of that scene in Pulp Fiction when Winston Wolf sprayed the equally plump and pasty Vincent Vega, which of course leads me to wonder where Emanuel and Musk are hiding the dead body.

Page Six has more of the creepy photos.

Musk was expected to buy Twitter earlier this year but then backed out of the deal at the eleventh hour, prompting the social media conglomerate to sue for performance.

“Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests,” Twitter execs wrote in the lawsuit. “Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.”

Musk, however, claims Twitter misrepresented the authenticity of its user base.

“Post-signing, Defendants promptly sought to understand Twitter’s process for identifying false or spam accounts,” Musk’s filing said. “In a May 6 meeting with Twitter executives, Musk was flabbergasted to learn just how meager Twitter’s process was.”

An expedited trial is expected to begin mid-September.

