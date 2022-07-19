Latest UFC rankings update: Yair Rodriguez jumps to No. 2, Michelle Waterson bounced from Top 10

Featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez didn’t have much to show for his technical knockout victory over Brian Ortega in the UFC Long Island main event last weekend on ABC from Elmont, New York, thanks to a shoulder injury that razed “T City,” but MMA is no different than any sport in that winning ugly is still winning.

To the victor belong the spoils.

As a result of last weekend’s headliner, Rodriguez slides into the No. 2 spot in the official featherweight rankings. That sends Ortega back one spot which in turn bumps fellow 145-pound contender Josh Emmett down to No. 4. There’s a chance Rodriguez and Emmett fight for the interim title later this year, but that remains to be seen.

Elsewhere on the charts, Michelle Waterson was bounced from the strawweight Top 10 after getting finished by Amanda Lemos in the UFC Long Island co-main event. “Amandinha” climbed three spots to No. 8. In addition, Lauren Murphy made her pound-for-pound debut by busting up former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Charles Oliveira

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Jiri Prochazka

10. Max Holloway

11. Jon Jones

12. Stipe Miocic

13. Petr Yan

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Glover Teixeira

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Kai Kara France

3. Askar Askarov

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Royval

6. Alex Perez

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Matt Schnell

9. David Dvorak

10. Tim Elliott

11. Amir Albazi

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Manel Kape

14. Jeffrey Molina

14. Tagir Ulanbekov -1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Marlon Vera

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Song Yadong

11. Ricky Simon +2

12. Frankie Edgar -1

13. Sean O’Malley -1

14. Umar Nurmagomedov +1

15. Jack Shore -1

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez +1

3. Brian Ortega -1

4. Josh Emmett -1

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Arnold Allen

7. Chan Sung Jung

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Ilia Topuria

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Mateusz Gamrot

10. Arman Tsarukyan

11. Tony Ferguson

12. Conor McGregor

13. Dan Hooker

14. Jalin Turner

15. Damir Ismagulov

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Leon Edwards

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Vicente Luque

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Jorge Masvidal

9. Sean Brady

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov

11. Michael Chiesa

12. Neil Magny

13. Geoff Neal

14. Li Jingliang

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Derek Brunson

5. (T) Paulo Costa

5. (T) Alex Pereira +1

7. Sean Strickland

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Darren Till

10. Andre Muniz

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Uriah Hall

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Dricus Du Plessis

15. Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Magomed Ankalaev

5. Anthony Smith

6. Thiago Santos

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Paul Craig

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Jamahal Hill

11. Nikita Krylov

12. Ryan Spann

13. Johnny Walker

14. Dustin Jacoby +1

15. Jim Crute -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

9. Chris Daukaus

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Sergei Pavlovich

12. Alexandr Romanov

13. Shamil Abdurakhimov

14. Augusto Sakai

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Julianna Pena

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Weili Zhang

6. Carla Esparza

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Yan Xiaonan

13. Mackenzie Dern

14. Taila Santos

15. Lauren Murphy

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Mackenzie Dern

5. Yan Xiaonan

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Tecia Torres +1

8. (T) Nina Nunes -1

8. (T) Amanda Lemos +3

10. Amanda Ribas -1

11. Michelle Waterson -1

12. Virna Jandiroba

13. Angela Hill

14. Emily Ducote *NR

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Talia Santos

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Viviane Araujo +1

7. Manon Fiorot -1

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Maycee Barber

11. Casey O’Neill

12. Cynthia Calvillo

13. Erin Blanchfield

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Julianna Pena

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Aspen Ladd

8. Sara McMann

9. Pannie Kianzad

10. Macy Chiasson +1

11. Karol Rosa +1

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Miesha Tate -3

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the heavyweight division, following the UFC London: “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for this Sat. night (July 23, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

