Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett defend UFC fighter pay: ‘Everyone starts the same’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back in London, England this weekend (Sat., July 23, 2022) and that means the return of Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett.

One of the more often criticized aspects of UFC in the modern day is its treatment of fighters, specifically when it comes to payouts. UFC President, Dana White’s, recent gifting of $250,000 to Kyle Foregard for his birthday only further amplified the concerns of several under contract.

Despite being vocal about his small purses in the past, Pimblett didn’t complain when recently appearing on The Overlap, and believes the treatment is just fine. McCann argued in agreement.

“No other promotion would fly you around the world to put you in the five-star hotels,” McCann said. “When you arrive, you send them your weight and they’ll come up with a refeed program, they’ll give you food all of the week, they’re with you non-stop.

“Then you’ve got the Performance Institute, which is like the EIS (English Institute of Sport) ... we’ve got one in Las Vegas where you’re allowed to go and use for free, so you’ve constantly got free physio [therapy], strength and conditioning programs,” she concluded. Everyone starts the same, 10/10 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to win). Then it will go up to 12/12 [and so forth].”

Competing on back-to-back London events for the promotion, Pimblett and McCann are currently two of their country’s biggest stars and brightest personalities within their respective Lightweight and Flyweight divisions.

On Saturday night, Pimblett looks to extend his current win streak to five (three in UFC) against Jordan Leavitt, while McCann aims for her third straight opposite Hannah Goldy.

“People moan about the wages but if you’re a boring fighter, no personality, it’s always stuff like that,” Pimblett said. “They never go; ‘Ah, yeah. It’s my own fault,’ or ‘I’m a boring bastard.’ Some people can’t talk on a mic but they’re boss in the cage. I always say, you’ve got to have the whole package.”