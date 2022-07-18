Despite desire to ‘fight forever,’ Frankie Edgar selects Dominick Cruz for retirement bout at UFC 281

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar would prefer to keep on fighting, regardless of whether or not he wins or loses, because “The Answer” loves to compete and will continue to train and practice mixed martial arts (MMA) for as long as his body allows it.

Fortunately for his wife and kids, that scenario is no longer on the table.

“I’ve been kind of kicking the idea of retirement around since my last fight,” Edgar told ESPN. “The last couple of fights obviously didn’t go the way I wanted them to, but me, if I’m being honest I’d fight forever, you know? But that’s kind of selfish to my family and the people that care about me, so I think I need to kind of announce my retirement, have a retirement so I can sail off into the sunset a little bit.”

Edgar (24-10-1), who turns 41 in October, is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Cory Sandhagen (UFC Vegas 18) and Marlon Vera (UFC 268), leaving the former featherweight at just 1-2 since dropping down to the bantamweight division back in summer 2020.

“I’m never one to call anybody out or pick anybody, I usually let the UFC and (manager) Ali (Abdelaziz) kind of figure that out,” Edgar said. “But I’ll say a name just because I think it’s more of a legacy fight and I know he has a fight coming up and who knows how it could happen, but I think Dominick Cruz. He was a champion at 135 when I was the champion at 155. We were both pretty much top of the division, I think that could be an interesting fight.”

Edgar is targeting the UFC 281 fight card on Nov. 12 in New York.

Cruz (24-3), fast approaching his 37th birthday, is looking to capture his third straight victory when he collides with Marlon Vera as part of the UFC San Diego headliner in August. A win over “Chito” may land Cruz back in the 135-pound title picture — and leave Edgar in “The Dominator’s” rear-view mirror.

We’ll know for sure in just a few weeks.