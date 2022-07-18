Fallen Herbert Burns issues statement after being carried off by brother Gilbert at UFC Long Island

Gilbert Burns hoisted brother Herbert Burns out of the cage and to the back after the fight #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/Gi4lhWIo2i

It was a rough night at the office for Herbert Burns.

Despite a promising start to his Bill Algeo bout as part of the UFC Long Island MMA event last Sat. night (July 16) in Elmont, New York, the 34 year-old featherweight re-injured his knee and was unable to continue midway through the second stanza.

So what the heck happened?

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result I was looking for,” Burns said on Instagram. “My knee gave out. It was not stable and I couldn’t continue fighting. I couldn’t finish the triangle (choke) and couldn’t perform the way I wanted to, but I’ll be back. I don’t know what’s going to happen now ... maybe another surgery. We’ll see. I’ll keep you guys updated but I just want to let you guys know that I love you guys very much and you guys mean a lot to me.”

Burns was carried off by his brother (and UFC welterweight contender) Gilbert Burns.

The 11-4 Brazilian suffered a torn ACL back in June 2021, which led to the withdrawal from his Billy Quarantillo bout at UFC Vegas 42. A timeline for Burns’ Octagon return has yet to be determined, but I wouldn’t expect to see “The Blaze” before early 2023.

