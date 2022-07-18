Fallen Herbert Burns issues statement after being carried off by brother Gilbert at UFC Long Island

It was a rough night at the office for Herbert Burns.
Despite a promising start to his Bill Algeo bout as part of the UFC Long Island MMA event last Sat. night (July 16) in Elmont, New York, the 34 year-old featherweight re-injured his knee and was unable to continue midway through the second stanza.
So what the heck happened?
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result I was looking for,” Burns said on Instagram. “My knee gave out. It was not stable and I couldn’t continue fighting. I couldn’t finish the triangle (choke) and couldn’t perform the way I wanted to, but I’ll be back. I don’t know what’s going to happen now ... maybe another surgery. We’ll see. I’ll keep you guys updated but I just want to let you guys know that I love you guys very much and you guys mean a lot to me.”
Burns was carried off by his brother (and UFC welterweight contender) Gilbert Burns.
The 11-4 Brazilian suffered a torn ACL back in June 2021, which led to the withdrawal from his Billy Quarantillo bout at UFC Vegas 42. A timeline for Burns’ Octagon return has yet to be determined, but I wouldn’t expect to see “The Blaze” before early 2023.
