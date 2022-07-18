Pic: Mangled Miesha Tate hits ‘iconic’ Yankee Stadium following UFC Long Island loss

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate did not find success in her flyweight debut as part of the UFC Long Island event last weekend at Belmont Park in New York, but that didn’t keep the 125-pound “Cupcake” from painting the town red pinstripe.

Tate paid a visit to the “iconic” Yankee stadium in the Bronx on Sunday and if I may be “that guy” for a second — the “House that Ruth built” was demolished over a decade ago to make way for the “new” Yankee stadium and yes, some of us longtime fans are still sour.

Anyway, Tate picked the right day to attend as the “Bronx Bombers” took a page from the Lauren Murphy playbook and left longtime rival Boston Red Sox looking a little worse for the wear, winning by a score of 13-2 and widening their lead to 13 games in the AL East.

Tate fell to 19-9 after losing to Murphy on the ABC main card and now stands at just 1-2 since making her comeback in summer 2021. No word yet on when the “blessed” flyweight will make her return to the cage but it should be noted that “Cupcake” turns 36 in August.

