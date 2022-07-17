If Jake Paul is looking to gain some respect from the combat sports world by fighting 12-1 boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th, he’s not getting it from Dana White.

White returned from a weeks-long vacation to chair the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, and of course he was inundated with questions about Paul’s latest bout and antics.

“I mean, is this still something? Is this still a thing?” White asked when the Paul probes started. “It isn’t to me. I could care less. He’s a pay-per-view turd.”

Asked if he was familiar with Paul’s next opponent, White replied “I know of him. I saw he just got knocked out by Tommy Morrison’s son. He just got knocked out. Why wouldn’t you go after the guy who knocked him out?”

Kenzie Morrison (son of Tommy Morrison) beat Hasim Rahman Jr (son of Hasim Rahman.) Kenzie is now 20-0-2. Just letting everyone know.

pic.twitter.com/ZbNLhuKSQD — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) May 13, 2022

“That’s not the business I’m in. I’m in a different business than that. I’m in the tough fight business.”

After saying there were zero talks about booking Jake Paul in the UFC, reporters pivoted to asking if there were any talks about booking Logan Paul.

“I like Logan Paul,” White said. “I would never say never, like ‘I would never do that!’ But we literally — every Tuesday I go into matchmaking and we don’t talk about that kind of stuff.”

White took an opportunity to jab at his rival, Showtime Sports exec Stephen Espinoza, for carrying the Paul-Rahman Jr. fight on Showtime pay-per-view.

“That sounds like something the weasel would do,” he said. “To be honest with you, when you think about it, you’ve got Tyson Fury, he can’t get out of the country. Whatever else is going on in boxing? What else do they have going on? What else do they have? I don’t know why they would do that again, but yeah.”

White finally tried to shut down all the damn Paul talk.

“I know you guys love to ask me this stupid s—t, but this is not what I do. I’m at the point, all this stuff going back and forth, it’s silly. It’s silly for me to even f—king talk about this. It’s silly.”