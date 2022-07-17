While UFC Long Island’s main event of may have been a dud last night (Sat., July 26, 2022) inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., a couple of the undercard fighters made sure fans staying at home on a beautiful summer day got rewarded with some wild mixed martial arts (MMA) action.

Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji wasted no time going to war during their Flyweight tilt, battling back-and-forth with the ferocity we’ve come to expect from 125 pounders (watch highlights here).

The second round was where things got crazy, though.

Sumudaerji hit Schnell with a series of step-in elbows, catching Schnell clean upside the head multiple times and leaving “Danger” on wobbly legs. But, there was no quit in Schnell, who fired back with some power punches of his own, hurting Sumudaerji.

The next thing you know, Schnell is in mount raining down elbows of his own on Sumerdaerji. Sumerdaerji managed to escape mount, only to end up in a triangle. Schnell squeezed with everything he had, forcing a quart of blood out of his opponent’s head and putting him to sleep.

“I think he got tired from beating on me, and I was able to capitalize,” Schnell said during the post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I don’t even remember any of those, so I can’t take too much credit for it. But, I’m one of these guys, a lot of people count me out but I’m a bad man.”

It was, to put it mildly, an impressive comeback win. Let’s go to social media for responses that more properly capture the emotions people watching Schnell vs. Sumerdaerji felt.

The Schnell vs. Sumudaerji fight was awarded “Fight of the Night,” with both men receiving $50,000 bonuses. And according to UFC President, Dana White, Schnell can expect to get a little something extra for his gutsy comeback submission.

The win snaps a slump for Schnell, who was coming off a 1-1-1 run over the last two years. The loss breaks Sumudaerji’s three-fight win streak, but should help raise his profile. This was a great fight and both men showed a lot of skill and mettle.

For complete UFC Long Island results and coverage click here.