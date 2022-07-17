Conor McGregor is no stranger to dodging hats, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) “champ-champ” forgot to protect himself at all times during his birthday party in Ibiza, taking a fedora to the chest as a result.

McGregor, 34, had a big crew of family and friends out in Ibiza, Spain, to celebrate his birthday. And while most of the photos and videos from the event show “The Notorious” having a great time, there was one not-so-chill moment floating around Instagram that captured the Irishman in a less than cheery spirit.

The clip shows someone from the dance floor tossing a hat at McGregor up in a VIP area. Who knows what the thrower had in mind, but the end effect was the hat bowling into McGregor’s shoulder, narrowly missing his face. An annoyed McGregor responded to the thrower by shooting sarcastic thumbs up their way and then stomping on the hat.

Haters will say that hat never would have hit McGregor circa 2015. He did display some cat-like reflexes back then when Cat Zingano threw her headgear like a ninja star into the crowd.

Will Conor McGregor return with the same lighting fast reflexes that saved him vs. Cat Zingano's hat? #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/fsM8QQOcD6 — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 15, 2019

This isn’t McGregor’s first stomp around. The Irish sports star was arrested in March 2019 for taking a fan’s phone, throwing it on the ground, and stomping it. Over the years, McGregor has gained a reputation for having an explosive temper. Most recently he was accused of punching up an Italian TV presenter and DJ “out of nowhere,” and, of course, there’s camera footage from a month earlier of Conor attempting to attack Machine Gun Kelly.

Fortunately for the hat throwers, McGregor didn’t leave his VIP area and the flattened hat was the only thing destroyed. Check out some (official) pictures of “The Notorious” and his family enjoying his birthday party in Ibiza below:

McGregor is almost done rehabbing a badly broken leg, and is looking to return to UFC action sometime later in 2022. Just last week he returned to Straight Blast Gym in Dublin for a grapple with his coach, the first such roll about since the lead-up to his third fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.