Knockout! Ryan Garcia stops Javier Fortuna with nasty combo in the sixth round | Video

Ryan Garcia made a triumphant return to the ring earlier tonight (Sat., July 16, 2022) by knocking out former champion, Javier Fortuna, in the sixth round inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

There was an obvious feeling out process between the two strikers early on in the fight before Garcia started picking up the pace. In the fourth round, Garcia landed a nasty left hook to the body — which has become one of his most vicious shots — forcing Fortuna to take a knee. After buying some time by spitting out his mouthpiece, Fortuna got up and too a few more shots from “KingRy.”

In the fifth round, Garcia clipped Fortuna with another devastating left hook, sending him to the canvas for the second time. In between rounds, Fortuna’s corner urged him to show them something to prevent them from calling the fight. Thankfully, Fortuna decided to come out for round six.

In round six, Garcia really found his groove and got into the zone peppering Fortuna at will before landing a nasty three-punch combination ending with a, you guessed it, a left hook that send Fortuna down for the third and final time. Fortuna was unable to stand, giving Garcia the knockout win and improving his record to 23-0 with 19 knockouts.

Check out all three knockdowns below:

Ryan Garcia drops Fortuna with a body shot #GarciaFortuna pic.twitter.com/M8qgaoSBvZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2022

RYAN GARCIA IS ALL BUSINESS TONIGHT #GarciaFortuna pic.twitter.com/l8gYlbVv5w — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2022

After the fight, Garcia called for a fight against Gervonta Davis (27-0) at 140 pounds, a showdown all die-hard boxing fans have been wanting for years. Garcia went as far as to say that he would record all contract negotiations in order prove to his critics that he wasn’t ducking the knockout artist as “Tank.”

