Frankie Edgar eyes retirement fight at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in New York City

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, is nearing the end of his storied mixed martial arts (MMA) career. And “The Answer” wants his final fight to take place on his turf.

According to TSN Sports’ Aaron Bronsteter, Edgar is eying a fight at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is set to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov 12, 2022.

“Just spoke with Ali Abdelaziz, who says that Frankie Edgar has requested to fight for a final time at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden and will face whoever the promotion puts in front of him.”

Edgar is currently riding a two-fight losing streak and was last seen getting knocked out by Marlon Vera at UFC 268 in Nov. 2021 (see it here). Prior to that, he was stopped via strikes in the very first round by Cory Sandhagen, putting him at 1-4 over his last five fights inside the Octagon.

Edgar made his Bantamweight debut in Aug. 2020, defeating Pedro Munhoz via split-decision. Despite only going 1-2 in the division, “The Answer” manages to earn the No. 11 spot on the official rankings. Prior to dropping to 135-pounds, Edgar did compete for the Featherweight title on two occasions, losing to Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

Now, the longtime veteran who has competed a whopping 29 times inside the Octagon and has several notable wins under his belt over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Yair Rodriguez, Chad Mendes and three over B.J. Penn.

While it’s not clear what weight class Edgar plans to compete in for his last pro MMA bout, he is willing to face on any and all comers. That said, who would you like to see one of the all-time greats face in his farewell fight?