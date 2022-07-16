Dana White fires back at Nate Diaz - ‘We can’t hold people hostage’

During a recent in-depth interview on “The MMA Hour,” Nate Diaz went a little bit more into detail about his current contract situation with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). According to the Stockton slugger, he’s been trying to fulfill the final fight on his current deal, but matchmakers haven't been living up to their end.

According to Diaz, he feels like he is being held hostage because as long as he’s under contract, he isn’t free to do what he pleased outside of the Octagon, which is something he’s been wanting for some time now.

During a recent post-fight press conference (see it here) following the UFC Long Island event, UFC president, Dana White, responded to Diaz’s comments.

“When isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy? I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again — we can’t hold guys hostage. It’s not possible. I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How could I hold him hostage,” he said (via MMA Fighting).

Adding to those comments, White was adamant he wasn’t going go back-and-forth with the media regarding Diaz’s decision to accept or decline certain matchups, but did say he plans on doing business with him.

“What do you think my plans are? We’re going to get him a fight,” White said. “We’ll see what happens. I have to get him three fights a year. I offer fights, he either accepts them or turns them down. Obviously, I’m not paying him so I’ve offered him fights.”

As far as Nate’s comments saying that only Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya were worthy matchups for him (yes, seriously), White was obviously at a loss for words.

“What should I say to that?” White said. “Imagine having a fucking conversation like that? Come on.”

After Diaz caught wind of White’s comments, he posted his own response on social media confirming that he had been offered zero fights in 2022.

Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now

Idk why he was so confused in interview.

And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..

Thanks u for the kind words can I go now — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 17, 2022

“Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now, I don’t know why he was so confused in interview,” he wrote on Twitter. “And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents. Thank you for the kind words can I go now,” he finished.

Diaz hasn’t competed since losing to Leon Edwards over a year ago, and there aren’t any current concrete plans to get him a fight in the foreseeable future. For now, all there is to do is wait and see if the two sides can come to an agreement for a fight.

Stay tuned.