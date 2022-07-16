While the featherweight main event between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez ended in an unfortunate injury earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the rest of the card played out in fashion.

In addition to the featherweight main event, UFC Long Island produced a long list of highlight-reel finishes, back-and-forth wars, and memorable performances. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Women’s strawweight contender Amanda Lemos captured a co-main event submission win over Michelle Waterson (watch HERE)

Li Jingliang got back into the welterweight win column with a second-round TKO finish over Muslim Salikhov

Flyweight veteran Matt Schnell earned a submission finish over Su Mudaerji in one of the wildest matchups of the year (see it HERE)

Punahele Soriano captured another Octagon knockout when he finished fellow middleweight powerhouse Dalcha Lungiambula in the second round (highlights HERE)

Surging bantamweight contender Ricky Simon scored a big upset submission victory over previously undefeated Jack Shore

Dustin Jacoby pushed his light heavyweight win streak to four with a first-round knockout victory over Da Un Jung (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Long Island bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Performance of the Night: Li Jingliang

Performance of the Night: Amanda Lemos

Performance of the Night: Dustin Jacoby

Performance of the Night: Ricky Simon

Performance of the Night: Punahele Soriano

Performance of the Night: Bill Algeo

For complete UFC Long Island results and coverage click here.