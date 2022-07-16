UFC Long Island has officially wrapped up earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event clash between featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, a co-headliner pitting Amanda Lemos against fellow women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson, and a featherweight scrap involving fan favorites Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 5:45 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

