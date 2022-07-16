 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC Long Island post-fight press conference live stream

*** Watch Ortega vs. Rodriguez Fight Highlights Here! ***

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

UFC Long Island has officially wrapped up earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event clash between featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, a co-headliner pitting Amanda Lemos against fellow women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson, and a featherweight scrap involving fan favorites Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 5:45 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC Long Island results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...