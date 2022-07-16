Lemos locked up a guillotine and Waterson tapped on her back at #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/VwNAp5ODeu

Amanda Lemos may have earned her way back into the women’s strawweight title mix earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when the Brazilian stopped veteran Michelle Waterson with a second-round submission (guillotine choke).

Lemos was leading the dance in the early going with her length and striking. Waterson tried firing back, but she was hitting mostly air. “Karate Hottie” switched things up in the second round and was able to secure a timely takedown. However, that provided Lemos the opportunity to threaten with a guillotine choke and eventually force Waterson to tap.

Lemos, 35, was fresh off a submission loss to Jessica Andrade so this win was exactly what the doctor ordered. The Brazilian finisher is now 6-1 since dropping down to strawweight back in 2019 and is clearly a top threat in the 115-pound division.

