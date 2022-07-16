Li Jingliang captured an impressive TKO stoppage over fellow welterweight contender Muslim Salikhov earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Both welterweights had their moments in the first round, but it looked like Salikhov was gaining the upper hand. Jingliang turned things up in the second round and was able to find a home for his powerful right hand. He clobbered Salikhov a few times before the Russian toppled to the canvas. That’s when Jingling unloaded a barrage of elbows to secure his knockout finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC.

Jingliang, 34, was last seen getting choked out by Khamzat Chimaev in Oct. 2021. This was a big victory for the Chinese fighter as he cements his eighth knockout victory inside of the Octagon. The finish also helps Jingliang hold onto his No. 14 welterweight ranking.

