Matt Schnell and Su Mudaerji turned in one of the wildest fights of the year earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., with “Danger” escaping with the second-round submission (triangle choke).

Both flyweights came out firing to the cheers of an amped Long Island crowd. Mudaerji was able to do the most damage early on with heavy strikes and elbows inside. Schnell was in trouble multiple times, but somehow he stood his ground and kept plodding forward. Out of nowhere Schnell was able to hurt Mudaerji and ended up gaining full mount. Schnell launched heavy elbows from the top that bloodied Mudaerji pretty bad. Mudaerji reversed position to gain top control, but that’s when Schnell locked in the fight-ending submission.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC.

Schnell, 32, was coming off a submission loss to Brandon Royval so this was a much-needed win in a growing flyweight division. “Danger” was the betting underdog, but somehow survived Mudaerji’s attacks to earn the biggest win of his UFC career.

