Miesha Tate was busted up in her women’s flyweight debut earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when “Cupcake” went toe-to-toe with former title challenger Lauren Murphy.

Tate looked good physically for her drop down to 125 pounds, but she seemed to be missing a step. It allowed Murphy to land a lot of punches early on as she started to bust Tate up. Tate tried to fight back in the later frames and landed some good shots, but Murphy was too much to handle. It left Tate bloodied and battered when it was all said and done as Murphy walked away with the unanimous decision.

Check out the aftermath above and more below, courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC.

Tate, 35, was hoping to make a big statement in her flyweight debut and work towards a title fight with current division champion Valentina Shevchenko. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion will now have to go back to the drawing board after dropping her second-straight decision loss.

