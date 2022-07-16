Punahele Soriano returned to the middleweight win column earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when the Hawaiian stopped Dalcha Lungiambula with a vicious second-round knockout (punches).

Lungiambula got off to a good start with whipping leg kicks and some solid wrestling. Soriano kept trying to time a powerful counter but it didn’t present itself. In Round 2, Soriano found the opening he was looking for and landed a brutal left hand. Lungiambula fell to the canvas and Soriano came flying in with a powerful right followed by some ground-and-pound to seal the deal.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC.

Soriano, 29, snaps a two-fight losing streak with this knockout finish. The former Contender Series standout now has three UFC knockouts under his belt and seems ready to put his recent woes behind him and make some serious noise at 185 pounds.

