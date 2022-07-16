 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Long Island highlights: Punahele Soriano destroys Dalcha Lungiambula with vicious knockout

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Punahele Soriano returned to the middleweight win column earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when the Hawaiian stopped Dalcha Lungiambula with a vicious second-round knockout (punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC Long Island On ESPN+

FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is headed to UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y., on Sat., July 16, 2022, with a thrilling battle between top-ranked Featherweight contenders that has championship implications on the line when No. 2-ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 3-seeded Yair Rodriguez. In UFC Long Island’s co-main event, Michelle Waterson (No. 10) will tangle with Amanda Lemos (No. 11) in ranked women’s Strawweight action.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Lungiambula got off to a good start with whipping leg kicks and some solid wrestling. Soriano kept trying to time a powerful counter but it didn’t present itself. In Round 2, Soriano found the opening he was looking for and landed a brutal left hand. Lungiambula fell to the canvas and Soriano came flying in with a powerful right followed by some ground-and-pound to seal the deal.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC.

Soriano, 29, snaps a two-fight losing streak with this knockout finish. The former Contender Series standout now has three UFC knockouts under his belt and seems ready to put his recent woes behind him and make some serious noise at 185 pounds.

For complete UFC Long Island results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...