Ricky Simon scored a massive finish earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when he stopped a previously undefeated Jack Shore with a second-round submission (arm triangle choke).

Simon controlled this bantamweight clash from the opening bell. He was able to use his strength and low center of gravity to get inside on Shore and keep him along the cage. In Round 2, Simon let his hands go a little more and caught Shore with a crisp right hand. Shore wobbled and fell to the canvas. That’s when Simon jumped on top and worked his way towards the fight-ending submission.

Simon, 29, has now won his last five trips to the Octagon and looks ready to test his luck at the bantamweight top 10. Shore was as touted as they come and Simon made him look like a fish out of water. Very impressive to say the least.

