Bill Algeo fought for the first time in front of a live UFC crowd earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, and ended up stopping Herbert Burns with a second-round TKO (retirement).

Burns threatened in the early going with a tight triangle choke. Algeo was somehow able to defend it as Burns transitioned to an armbar. Once again, Algeo defended the position and Burns’ efforts left him tired and exhausted. That’s when Algeo picked the pace up to end the first and entering the second. In Round 2, after an exchange on the ground Algeo got back to his feet and called for Burns to stand up. The referee watched closely and when Burns couldn’t get off the canvas the fight was waved off.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC.

Algeo, 33, is now 3-2 since joining the promotion back in 2020. This wasn’t the greatest performance considering it was more about Burns’ lack of cardio, but Algeo defended some tight submissions along the way and looks ready to test higher competition at 145 pounds.

