UFC Long Island highlights: Dustin Jacoby earns walk-off knockout over Da Un Jung

By Dan Hiergesell
Dustin Jacoby earned the biggest victory of his UFC career earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when he stopped light heavyweight contender Da Un Jung with a first-round knockout (punch).

Jacoby and Jung were feeling it early as they looked excited to exchange in front of a wild Long Island crowd. After stinging Jung with a stiff jab midway through the first round Jacoby launched a perfectly-placed right hand that caught Jung on the temple. Jung toppled to the canvas in a heap. It looked like he may have been able to recover, but the referee already stepped in for the stoppage as Jacoby was walking away.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC.

Jacoby, 34, is now 6-0-1 since returning to UFC back in 2021. The former professional kickboxer always possessed top-level talent, but he needed a win like this to push him towards the light heavyweight top 10. It will be interesting to see who Jacoby lands next and if he’s able to remain undefeated in his second UFC stint.

For complete UFC Long Island results and coverage click here.

