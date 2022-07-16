 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights: Watch Yair Rodriguez earn TKO win after Brian Ortega blows out shoulder | UFC Long Island

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Ortega v Rodriguez Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Yair Rodriguez walked away with an uneventful TKO win earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when his main event counterpart Brian Ortega was unable to continue due to an injured shoulder.

Both featherweights came out firing as Ortega opened up a cut under Rodriguez’s right eye in the early going. Rodriguez was there to fire back as he launched a few straight punches that tested the chin of “T-City.” During the first exchange on the ground Rodriguez defended Ortega’s top advancements but threatening with an armbar. As Ortega pulled his arm free his shoulder popped out and the main event ended on the spot.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC:

For complete UFC Long Island results and coverage click here.

