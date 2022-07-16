Yair Rodriguez walked away with an uneventful TKO win earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when his main event counterpart Brian Ortega was unable to continue due to an injured shoulder.

Both featherweights came out firing as Ortega opened up a cut under Rodriguez’s right eye in the early going. Rodriguez was there to fire back as he launched a few straight punches that tested the chin of “T-City.” During the first exchange on the ground Rodriguez defended Ortega’s top advancements but threatening with an armbar. As Ortega pulled his arm free his shoulder popped out and the main event ended on the spot.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN/ABC:

Incredible show of respect between these two before battle #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/4OR88GGOlG — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

As anticlimactic as it gets, not the result anybody wanted!



@PanteraUFC picks up the victory after Ortega suffers a fight-ending injury late in the first. #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/MaQR5nkdFk — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 16, 2022

That's the fight game, folks.



@PanteraUFC doesn't get the win the way he'd have liked, but comes out victorious tonight! #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/skcvjhSqD9 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 16, 2022

Would you want to see these two run it back? #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/ilklK8QKin — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

For complete UFC Long Island results and coverage click here.