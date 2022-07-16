Yair Rodriguez walked away with an uneventful TKO win earlier today (Sat., July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, when his main event counterpart Brian Ortega was unable to continue due to an injured shoulder.
Both featherweights came out firing as Ortega opened up a cut under Rodriguez’s right eye in the early going. Rodriguez was there to fire back as he launched a few straight punches that tested the chin of “T-City.” During the first exchange on the ground Rodriguez defended Ortega’s top advancements but threatening with an armbar. As Ortega pulled his arm free his shoulder popped out and the main event ended on the spot.
