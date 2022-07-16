Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ABC this afternoon (Sat., July 16, 2022) to stage UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The main event will feature a critical featherweight matchup between top contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.
In addition to the 145-pound headliner, UFC Long Island will feature a co-main event clash between exciting women’s strawweight fighters Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos, a featherweight scrap pitting Shane Burgos against Charles Jourdain, and the women’s flyweight debut of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.
Take a look below at UFC Long Island’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ABC/ESPN+)
2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji
Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano
Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns
Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung
Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote
Here are all the ways to catch the action:
Online
- UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.
Television
- UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ main card can be viewed via ABC/ESPN+.
- UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ undercard can be viewed via ESPN/ESPN+. Check with your local provider or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Long Island fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 2 p.m. ET.
