Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ABC this afternoon (Sat., July 16, 2022) to stage UFC Long Island live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The main event will feature a critical featherweight matchup between top contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

In addition to the 145-pound headliner, UFC Long Island will feature a co-main event clash between exciting women’s strawweight fighters Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos, a featherweight scrap pitting Shane Burgos against Charles Jourdain, and the women’s flyweight debut of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

Take a look below at UFC Long Island’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ABC/ESPN+)

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT



Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote

