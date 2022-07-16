UFC Long Island results: Shane Burgos decisions Charles Jourdain in wild back-and-forth war

At UFC Long Island, which took place this afternoon (Sat., July 16, 2022) live from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Featherweight bangers Charles Jourdain and Shane Burgos went toe-to-toe for 15 minutes, both hoping to make some noise in the 145-pound division.

And they didn’t disappoint. Burgos and Jourdain went at it for the full 15 minutes in a back-and-forth war that really could have gone either way. It was ultimately given to Burgos via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28). Burgos out-foxed Jourdain early on, stalking him across the cage, taking him down and putting him in serious threat of being choked out. But as the fight wore on, Jourdain took flight. In the third he battered Burgos and came close to turning the tide of the match.

Burgos gets a big win at a big moment. This is the last fight on his current UFC contract.

Burgos, who is ranked No. 14, was coming off a win over Billy Quarantillo at UFC 268 in Nov. 2021. Before that, he lost back-to-back bouts to Edson Barboza (knockout) and Josh Emmett (unanimous decision). Those losses came after an impressive three-fight win streak for the Bronx born fighter (one of few New Yorkers on the card), who carried a 7-3 UFC record into this event.

Jourdain is yet to crack the top 15. He was coming off his best win to date, a first round submission off of Lando Vannata (watch it). Prior to that he got a decision over Andre Ewell. Since joining UFC in 2019, Jourdain had gone 4-3-1.

Burgos took the center early on in the first round of the fight, with Jourdain content to circle away and attempt a high kick. Burgos plodded forward and targeted the speedy Jourdain’s legs with kicks. Burgos tried to trap Jourdain against the fence and eventually succeeded, locking up a clinch that lead to a takedown. On the ground Burgos navigated his way out of a guillotine and then took Jourdain’s back. Jourdain stood up, while Burgos locked in a body triangle. Burgos then locked in a deep rear naked choke, forcing Jourdain to slump back to the mat. However, the Canadian gutted it out. He stood and shrugged Burgos off and an errant gum shield forced a restart in the center of the cage.

After the restart Jourdain seemed more proactive. He scored a nifty trip and then landed a combo that elicited a smile from Burgos. Jourdain then forced Burgos against the cage and targeted his body with knees. Burgos wouldn’t stay there for long, though. Back in the center Jourdain showed some flash with his strike attempts, but didn’t land any of them cleanly. In the last ten seconds Jourdain tried a flying knee, but Burgos saw it all the way.

The crowd were hot heading into the second, already impressed by the output and threat that both men were showing. Burgos again took the center and tried walking down Jourdain. Jourdain circled away from Burgos and tried darting in with punches, but Burgos’ head movement was equal to them. After ducking under a punch Burgos dragged Jourdain down to the mat and jumped on his back, again. He used his long legs to again achieve the body triangle position on a standing Jourdain.

Jourdain covered up and slowly worked to shake Burgos off over the top. Burgos was able to stick to him, though, and maintain the position despite both men collapsing to the canvas. From this position Burgos pestered Jourdain with punches, while looking for an opening for the choke. Jourdain defended smartly, though, doing enough to protect against both the strikes and submission.

This frustrated Burgos enough that he gave up on trying to get over the chin and attempted a crank against Jourdain’s jaw. Jourdain toughed it out, though, and was able to survive to fight another round.

Both men showed respect at the beginning of the third, sharing a quick hug before going back to trying to take each other’s heads off. This time around Jourdain didn’t look to concede the center as easily. He tried staying in the pocket, throwing punches and front kicks. Burgos’ head movement continued to keep him largely out of danger, though.

That was until Burgos dipped down for a takedown. Jourdain side-stepped the attempt and tagged Burgos with a combo that looked as if it stunned the New Yorker. Burgos reacted with another takedown attempt, but Jourdain looked the stronger of the two at this point. He stuffed it and landed some hard knees to the body. He continued attacking the body against the fence as Burgos started to fade.

Jourdain must have sensed Burgos tiring. The Canadian turned it on and started out-striking Burgos by a ton. Burgos looked like he was trying to run down the clock in the clinch, but he couldn’t stop Jourdain hitting his body. Jourdain followed those up with hard strikes to the head.

Burgos reeled back in the last minute as Jourdain surged at him, throwing a flying knee. Burgos then regained some composure and was able to wrap himself around Jourdain’s back again to see out the fight (much to Jourdain’s displeasure).

The fun and ferocious contest headed to the judges’ scorecards. And you really didn’t envy them here. A close first round was followed by a clear round for Burgos and then a pretty dominant one for Jourdain.

Ultimately Burgos did enough in the early rounds to carry a majority decision. No shame on Jourdain, though. Both men came out of this with their stocks raised.

Final result: Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

