UFC Long Island live stream results, play-by-play updates | Ortega vs. Rodriguez on ABC

UFC Long Island live stream ABC results: Buckle up for the “Ortega vs. Rodriguez” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for TODAY (Sat., July 16, 2022) inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Headlining the ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ fight card is the 145-pound showdown pitting two-time title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Brian Ortega against No. 3-ranked striking sensation Yair Rodriguez. UFC Long Island will be co-headlined by longtime strawweight veteran Michelle Waterson, who looks to outlast rough-and-tumble Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos. In addition, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate makes her flyweight debut opposite former 125-pound title challenger Lauren Murphy on the UFC Long Island main card. Afternoon fun for the whole family!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Long Island fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ "Prelims" bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 1 p.m. ET.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Ortega vs. Rodriguez.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Long Island results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC LONG ISLAND QUICK RESULTS:

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Puna Soriano

Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simon

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote

