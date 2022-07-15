 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 276 ‘Thrill and Agony’ video: Volkanovski’s trilogy win cements legacy

By Dan Hiergesell
One of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) cards of the year transpired earlier this month and fight fans can now check out all the behind-the-scenes action for UFC 276 in the above video player, courtesy of UFC’s ‘The Thrill and the Agony’ video series.

UFC 276 produced a laundry list of highlight-reel finishes, important storylines, and career-defining moments that helped cement mixed martial arts (MMA) legacies. Whether it was Alexander Volkanovski’s trilogy win over Max Holloway, Israel Adesanya’s fifth-straight UFC middleweight title defense over Jared Cannonier, or Alex Pereira’s blistering first-round knockout over Sean Strickland, UFC 276 delivered on multiple levels.

As usual, the promotion is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the build-up to UFC 276 and the matchups that played out inside of the Octagon. While there was a lot to divulge Volkanovski’s unanimous decision win over Holloway in the co-main event had to be the biggest takeaway. It is the third time Volkanovski has defeated “Blessed” and a win that cements himself as the greatest featherweight fighter of all time.

