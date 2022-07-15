Professional Fighters League (PFL) is coming to a European country near you.

The fast-growing mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion announced Friday the launch of PFL Europe, a new international league debuting in 2023. PFL Europe events will all be staged in European countries, broadcast and streamed primetime in Europe, and feature the top emerging European MMA fighters.

The new league will provide PFL a direct avenue into some of the best European prospects MMA has to offer. PFL Europe will harness the promotion’s proven sports-season format, world-class team, expert infrastructure, and trusted brand of PFL.

“I am pleased to announce the PFL will launch PFL Europe in 2023 to further advance the sport of MMA and fuel PFL’s next phase of global expansion starting in Europe, the number one international MMA growth region,“ said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Europe is rich with top fighters who are ready to compete in the PFL’s season format on a major stage and passionate MMA fans throughout the region will now have access to premium events staged in Europe.”

Top prospects from Europe will be competing on the upcoming cards in Cardiff and London with the hopes of earning a contract for PFL Europe for 2023. The current PFL Europe qualifying matchups can be seen below:

PFL Europe Qualifier Fights - Cardiff (August 13)

Will Fleury (Ireland) vs. Kenneth Bergh (Norway) Nathan Kelly (Ireland) vs. TBA Vojto Barborik (Slovakia) vs. Radu Maxim (Italy) Mokhtar Benkaci (France) vs. Francesco Nuzzi (Italy)

PFL Europe Qualifier Fights - London (August 20)

Dakota Ditcheva (UK) vs. Hassna Jaber (Morocco) Louie Sutherland (UK) vs. Abraham Bably (UK) Tayo Odunjo (UK) vs. Magnus Iversen (Norway) Ali Taleb (Sweden) vs. Kenji Bortoluzzi (Switzerland)

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advancing to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.