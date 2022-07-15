Live: UFC Long Island ceremonial weigh ins video | Ortega vs. Rodriguez

With the UFC Long Island early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the promotion will ask all 24 fighters to return to the stage for the LIVE ceremonial festivities at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video player above. Today’s fan-friendly event is being staged inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the same location for tomorrow’s “Ortega vs. Rodriguez” MMA event on ABC.

Fighter staredowns will commence immediately following today’s ceremonial weigh ins.

UFC Long Island will be headlined by two-time 145-pound title challenger Brian Ortega, who risks his No. 2 spot in the division Top 5 when he collides with No. 3-ranked featherweight striker Yair Rodriguez. In the three-round co-main event, longtime strawweight veteran Michelle Waterson looks to outlast Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos. In addition, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate makes her flyweight debut opposite former 125-pound title challenger Lauren Murphy on the UFC Long Island main card.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Long Island fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 2 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Long Island news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Ortega vs. Rodriguez” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.