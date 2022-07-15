Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez staredown video from UFC Long Island weigh ins

The bout we've been patiently waiting for @BrianTCity faces @PanteraUFC in the Octagon tomorrow night! [ #UFCLongIsland | Tomorrow | Main Card LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/77agInqClJ

Two-time 145-pound title challenger Brian Ortega will risk his No. 2 spot in the division Top 5 when he collides with No. 3-ranked featherweight striker Yair Rodriguez in the upcoming UFC Long Island main event, locked and loaded for Sat., July 16, 2022 on ABC from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

UFC Long Island will be co-headlined by longtime strawweight veteran Michelle Waterson, who looks to outlast rough-and-tumble Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos. In addition, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate makes her flyweight debut opposite former 125-pound title challenger Lauren Murphy on the UFC Long Island main card.

115 lbs.: Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Ranked strawweights take the co-main spotlight @KarateHottieMMA vs Amanda Lemos goes down TOMORROW live on @ABCNetwork! #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/U8WxGOzSZr — UFC (@ufc) July 15, 2022

125 lbs.: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

