Darren Till defends Dana White’s NELK cash bash, hastily deletes Twitter (again)

I guess Twitter got a little too raw for one dog.

UFC middleweight veteran Darren Till closed up shop this week just hours after showing his Twitter support for promotion president Dana White, who caused a social media stir by gifting $250,000 in birthday cash to NELK crony Kyle Forgeard.

“I don’t know if it’s just me but seeing Dana give his mate a bag of readies for his bday isn’t really a problem or any of our business is it?” Till wrote. “Them Nelk guys he gave the money to always spend their money on Dana so he’s making sure they are ok as well. Friends look after friends.”

Here’s the before:

Here’e the after:

Add that to the latest “low point” in his MMA career.

This isn’t the first time Till deleted his social media presence. “The Gorilla” was looking to cover his tracks after a high-profile hotel rampage back in early 2019. The dicey legal matter was eventually resolved and the former welterweight title challenger made his triumphant return to Twitter.

Unfortunately for fight fans, the oft-injured Till is more active on Twitter than he is for UFC. The 29 year-old “Gorilla” has competed just three times since moving to middleweight back in 2019 and as of this writing, has no timeline for his Octagon return.

Despite his inactivity, Till (18-4-1) remains ranked at No. 9 at 185 pounds.