Attorney blasts DA after Cain Velasquez denied bail a third time — ‘Can’t be trusted to prosecute fairly’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez went in front of Judge Shelyna Brown for a third time on Monday inside Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif., and just like the previous two occasions, was denied bail and sent back to the slammer.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Lead defense attorney Mark Geragos was hoping to sway the court with a change of circumstance after new developments were posted in the ongoing civil suit against Harry Goularte, his mother Patricia Goularte, and his stepfather Paul Bender.

Goularte, currently out on bail, is accused of molesting children at his mother’s daycare facility, with one of the victims alleged to be the four year-old son of Velasquez. The former UFC champ is charged with attempted murder after chasing down Goularte and opening fire in the streets of San Jose.

One of his stray bullets hit Bender in the arm.

“Both factually and legally, I think the court got it wrong,” Geragos told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “It’s obvious to me that the DA is serving two masters here and can’t be trusted to prosecute fairly.”

Goularte and Velasquez are both being prosecuted by Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Velasquez, 39, is expected back in court for a plea hearing on Aug. 19. A conviction for attempted murder carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and could go as high as life in prison. As for Goularte, his preliminary trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.