UFC Long Island early weigh ins video, live results | Ortega vs. Rodriguez

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just “one more sleep” from the upcoming UFC Long Island mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for tomorrow (Sat., July 16, 2022) from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Headlining the ABC fight card is two-time 145-pound title challenger Brian Ortega, who risks his No. 2 spot in the division Top 5 when he collides with No. 3-ranked featherweight striker Yair Rodriguez.

But before they can fight, they must weigh in.

The UFC Long Island early (and official) weigh ins will begin streaming LIVE at 8 a.m. ET in the embedded video above. Fight fans still catching some shut eye at that time or those folks who just want to circle back for the fighter staredowns can also watch the UFC Long Island ceremonial weigh ins feed LIVE at 4 p.m. ET right here at MMAmania.com. Michelle Waterson, Amanda Lemos, Miesha Tate, and Lauren Murphy will all be in attendance.

Get complete UFC Long Island official weigh-in text results (as they happen) below.

UFC Long Island Main Card On ABC/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Brian Ortega (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.4)

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

170 lbs.: Li Jingliang (170.6) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170.8)

125 lbs.: Matt Schnell (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (125.8)

145 lbs.: Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.6)

125 lbs.: Lauren Murphy (125.2) vs. Miesha Tate (125.8)

UFC Long Island’s main event is official:

Brian Ortega weighs in at 146 pounds to make his main event fight against Yair Rodriguez official ⚖️ #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/C2AWv4Rbb9 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 15, 2022

Yair Rodriguez was first to the scale, coming in at 145.4 pounds for the #UFCLongIsland main event ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/ZHNyqTW33H — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 15, 2022

UFC Long Island ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Dalcha Lungiambula (185.6) vs. Puna Soriano (185.6)

135 lbs.: Jack Shore (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.6)

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo (146) vs. Herbert Burns (145.4)

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Da-un Jung (205.6)

185 lbs.: Dwight Grant (184.4) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.6)

115 lbs.: Jessica Penne (115.8) vs. Emily Ducote (115.6)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Long Island fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 2 p.m. ET.

