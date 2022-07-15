Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Daniel Cormier is retired, but that doesn’t mean the former UFC double champ isn’t capable of making a return if the stars aligned.

Cormier, 43, stepped away from professional MMA following his decision loss to heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic back in 2020. During a Twitter Q&A with Monster Energy on Friday, Cormier revealed one unique scenario that could draw him out of retirement. That would be a shot at the light heavyweight world title.

“I said this when I retired, I said I’m only going to fight for championship belts,” said Cormier. “But it’s like, I don’t deserve a heavyweight championship fight. Stipe [Miocic] is not the champ. He beat me the last couple times. I don’t deserve a shot at the heavyweight title. If I was ever going to fight again — and which, I don’t want to — I would have to go all the way back to 205 pounds.

“Why? Let me tell you why. Because I didn’t lose. Remember, I vacated the title whenever I didn’t want to go back down there, when [Jon] Jones was going to fight [Alexander] Gustafsson. So because I vacated the title, now maybe there is some potential in, ‘Hey Dana [White], you think I could fight Jiri Prochazka for the title?’ Especially with your name recognition and what you’ve become outside of the fight game, maybe there’s some value in that.”

If Cormier was serious about a potential return I’m sure UFC would be into it. It’s not like the 205-pound division is stacked with readily available title contenders and “DC” never did truly lose his belt at light heavyweight. However, if the UFC color commentator wants to mount a return to the Octagon he needs to do it fast.

“If it ever happens, it better happen soon,” he said. “I’m 44 years old in March. But hey, Randy Couture won the heavyweight championship at 45, so it’s not impossible.”

Insomnia

It’s clear that Shane Burgos isn’t looking for a Fight of the Night performance against Charles Jourdain this weekend at UFC Long Island.

Lol yeah he doesn't want FOTN pic.twitter.com/ti5NbKvcEX — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) July 15, 2022

Here’s Tony Ferguson trying to trash talk Khabib Nurmagomedov with Sean O’Malley.

Tony Ferguson asking Sean O’malley if he talked shit about khabib, Sean politely declined and Tony immediately said ”you should” pic.twitter.com/8IwHbEtiEA — Vincent Aasa (@aasavincent) July 15, 2022

Conor McGregor shared some b-day pics on Friday night, including a UFC belt birthday cake.

Well this one should be a banger.

| MASON JONES IS HEADING TO LONDON!



Ignacio Bahamondes is OUT of his fight with Ľudovít Klein at #UFC277 due to visa issues. [per @CCLegaspi]



Mason Jones steps in to take on Ľudovít Klein a week earlier at #UFCLondon on July 23rd.



[per @BigMarcel24]#UFCLondon #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/OcmD8xwSB9 — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) July 15, 2022

A little Friday Flashback for ya.

Kicking Ass Fridays pic.twitter.com/Np6acegc9N — Bruce Lee (@brucelee) July 15, 2022

Sean Strickland had to downgrade his new car purchase after his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

This is a pretty cool video montage.

Fighters winning in their hometown is the best https://t.co/NTYxEAyKgW pic.twitter.com/UyOAA8Fvbe — Miguel Class (@MigClass) July 15, 2022

Zabit Magomedsharipov holding Hasbulla is so wholesome.

The joy on Jon Anik’s face is incredible.

Find something you love as much as @Jon_Anik loves his @ABCNetwork Wide World of Sports jacket



[ #UFCLongIsland | TOMORROW | Main Card LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/HDbOShm7e5 — UFC (@ufc) July 15, 2022

Daniel Cormier was quite happy as well.

DC couldn't contain his excitement when he received his own gold ABC jacket for #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/uyGJ3uTglG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 15, 2022

This was a nice gesture from Javier Fortuna.

.@RyanGarcia lost his watch during Thursday's face off, Fortuna found it and gave it back to him after the weigh-ins #GarciaFortuna



@GoldenBoyBoxing pic.twitter.com/9OQdfXWYy3 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 15, 2022

Do you agree with Robert Whittaker?

Robert Whittaker has admitted he is ‘surprised’ by Alex Pereira’s fast track to a middleweight title shot. #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/r8XGwcVH2d — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) July 15, 2022

Aljamain Sterling showing off even more UFC gold.

The bantamweight champ shows off his new bling ✨



(via @funkmasterMMA) pic.twitter.com/Uf1iHcf8dP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 15, 2022

Here’s Gilbert and Herbert Burns trying out the Tortilla Challenge.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This was awkward.

That was interesting. Everyone in the cage agreed the fight was over besides the ref.



After a completely one-sided performance, Vagab Vagabov finishes David Barkhudaryan by TKO about 90 seconds into R4. Vagabov remains AMC LHW champ and improves to 30-1-1#AMCFightNights113 pic.twitter.com/Ly7FCvXXYB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 15, 2022

Crouching Tiger?

Very rare to see these forbidden techniques in the cage #AMCFightNights113 pic.twitter.com/qPsUTkCGZb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 15, 2022

Massive uppercut finish at LUX 24.

Alexis Miranda finishes Bryan Ulises with a huge uppercut and GNP in R1 #LUX024 pic.twitter.com/g2gktDS2xM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 16, 2022

He died for a second.

That left hook to the temple #BarbozaZorrilla pic.twitter.com/miR3uJwkEb — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 16, 2022

Some great transitions here.

Bruno Lopes pushed his undefeated record to 10-0 at LFA 136.

Random Land

Classic bro move.

Need to make this a class pic.twitter.com/Hvu2sapeqw — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 16, 2022

This never gets old.

Nothing but love for Tiger as he walks down the 18th at St. Andrews



(via @GolfChannel) | #TheOpenpic.twitter.com/GI8x7UdGEO — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) July 15, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness and random chaos is always on the way.