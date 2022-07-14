Joanna Jedrzejczyk is retired ... but returning for female BMF title is possible

Joanne Jedrzejczyk wants to make it clear that she’s done fighting ... but there is something that could bring her back.

UFC 275 will go down as one of the most memorable events in mixed martial arts (MMA) history for various reasons. There was the incredible Light Heavyweight title tilt between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, Valentina Shevchenko narrowly defeated Taila Santos, and directly before both of those bouts, Jedrzejczyk ran things back with her fellow former Strawweight champion, Zhang Weili.

Unfortunately for Jedrzejczyk, the bout spelled the end of her career, suffering defeat via a second round spinning back fist knockout (watch highlights) — only the second stoppage from strikes she succumbed to in 21 career bouts.

Jedrzejczyk has no intentions of returning but does see the idea of a women’s Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title as something fun to be a part of.

“Maybe I could come back for the female ‘BMF’ title,” Jedrzejczyk told MMA Fighting. “Look, I’m retired. I am retired, but in the future, maybe I would fight for the ‘BFMF’ [belt].

“I don’t know [who I would fight], there’s not that many ‘BFMF,’ real O.G. female fighters left.”

At UFC 244 in Nov. 2019, Jedrzejczyk’s American Top Team (ATT) teammate, Jorge Masvidal, made history as one-half of the first and only BMF title fight opposite Nate Diaz. “Gamebred” went on to defeat Diaz at the end of round three after doctors waved off the action thanks to a nasty pair of cuts around Diaz’s eye (watch highlights).

Shortly after her final appearance at UFC 275, Jedrzejczyk received her celebratory jacket from United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) for 50 clean tests. Despite her retirement, Jedrzejczyk noted she plans on staying in the testing pool.

“I want to stick with the UFC,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I’m looking forward to sitting down with Dana White to talk about my future, what I could possibly do for the UFC and the fans because there’s no sport without fans — any sport — and I’m very happy to be [at events], be around the fans, and I definitely see myself doing something with the UFC — broadcasting, commentating, just being around.

“I will miss you guys [as a fighter], but I’ll definitely be around,” she concluded.