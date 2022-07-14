Jan Blachowicz elaborates on ‘lying’ Jiri Prochazka breaking samurai code: ‘I am the biggest challenge’

Jan Blachowicz isn’t happy with Jiri Prochazka going back on their recent agreement.

Immediately following Prochazka’s crowning achievement against Glover Teixeira in Kallang, Singapore at UFC 275 last month, Blachowicz let “Denisa” know he was ready to get his belt back. Willing to make the bout happen at the time, Prochazka has since changed his tune in a video he shared calling for a rematch with Teixeira.

“I’m not an expert, but if you start reading about samurai culture, stuff like this, in my opinion, and my knowledge, he break the rules,” Blachowicz told The MMA Hour. “He break his own code. He believes in this, he lives in samurai way, so he [didn’t] uphold this code, in my opinion, and what I know about samurai. Because he said I’m the biggest challenge for him now. Always, samurai are looking for the biggest challenge, and if they find it, they want to fight against this challenge. So if he said that I am the biggest challenge, he’s lying, or I don’t know what he’s thinking about now that he changed his decision. This is a question for him right now.

“Like politics, now he will say everything to protect himself,” he said. “I was surprised because nobody expected that, but what can I do? I’m waiting for official decision and that’s it. We’ll see. Maybe he changes his mind again.”

Proachazka’s fifth-round rear-naked choke submission victory over Teixeira won’t soon be forgotten after a wild lead-up to that closing sequence (watch highlights). Prochazka’s reasoning behind wanting the Teixeira instant rematch boiled down to the former champion “deserving” it and Prochazka believing his performance in the title-winning effort was “bad.”

Since dropping the title to Teixeira in Oct. 2021, Blachowicz has rebounded with a victory over Aleksandar Rakic in May 2022 (watch highlights).

“Jiri, you said this many times, I’m the biggest challenge for you, so let’s go, let’s do this,” Blachowicz said. “Europe deserves a big fight. We have to do it. Not [just] Europe, the whole world deserves this fight, but also Europe, we have to do it here, in our continent. Glover, I like you, but now it’s my turn.”