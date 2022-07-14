Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor is back healthy in the gym and training like a “2000-pound gorilla.”

This is according to McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. McGregor returned to SBG in Ireland earlier this week for the first time in over a year. Remember, “Notorious” has been recovering from a serious leg injury suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Now that McGregor is heathy he’s able to return to full training and prepare for his Octagon return. Having over 12 months off the former UFC double champ has bulked up quite a bit. Kavanagh felt McGregor’s newfound strength when they rolled for the first time in 2022.

“I don’t know if you can see the few nicks and marks on my forehead. He showed up by surprise. He grabbed me by the neck and I was subjected to a couple of rounds by this 2000-pound gorilla,” Kavanagh recently told The Mac Life.

“We had a great roll around,” he added. “I think that was literally my first time doing grappling with him since the lead-up to the last fight so it’s been a while now. He’s back healthy now, he’s back being able to do all the facets of MMA training again.”

McGregor, who turned 34 on Thursday, is hoping to return to a UFC title shot. It’s unknown at this time if the promotion is willing to put their bread in that basket yet again, but “Notorious” has a plethora of suitors he can ultimately choose from. Fighters that will put his 2000-pound gorilla-self to the test.

Insomnia

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot nearly choked out this Polish show host. Too much?

Mateusz Gamrot showcasing his favorite submission on a show host in Poland. Man was not ready pic.twitter.com/erdmTF2rGL — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 14, 2022

This is about as close as you can come to an on-stage brawl.

It’s Shane Burgos fight week!

Still trying to figure out how tf Shane Burgos ate that right hand #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/8gduI9xrSR — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 14, 2022

How did the UFC London poster turn out?

Miesha Tate has her eyes set on UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Didn’t know this. Pretty cool.

While working at Hooters and as a ring girl, Michelle Waterson met 'Cowboy' Cerrone, who pushed her to pursue MMA.



“I’ll forever be grateful to him.”



Full #UFCLongIsland media day scrum ▶️ https://t.co/l7z3DBfs4e pic.twitter.com/Co5dFwcrTG — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 15, 2022

Will this be enough to hand Jon Jones his first true MMA loss?

With great size, comes great responsibility. pic.twitter.com/8YOEIJe0pY — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) July 14, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev is looking absolutely yoked. But who does he fight next?

This might be the only win of the week for Li Jingliang.

The “BMF” champ chopping it up with royalty.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Woof. Kitchen is closed!

CFFC off to a hell of a start. pic.twitter.com/NGROzYPjvK — mr hives (@bridgeliver) July 14, 2022

This is what happens when you fight in jeans.

You know exactly how this fight is going to end pic.twitter.com/wfNkQlJuOb — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 14, 2022

Wild is an understatement.

Instant hit. Am I right?

Small teaser for new ARENA project, ARM BOXING #popMMA pic.twitter.com/1nMK1UHl1d — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 14, 2022

Dude won the belt with this knee. Kudos.

Lookout for the knees



Lloyd McKinney wins the CFFC Interim Flyweight Belt! #CFFC110 pic.twitter.com/eBA4GgY2uF — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 15, 2022

Them elbows tend to hurt.

Huggeeeee elbows! Thats it! pic.twitter.com/RXYyPeF7P6 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 15, 2022

Random Land

It’s not too often a slide into second results in a flying tooth.

Miguel Rojas just got his tooth knocked out by Oneil Cruz.



Oh my @Starting9

pic.twitter.com/sRdgAx2Nkn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 14, 2022

10 years too late. Dang.

The umpire should have ejected himself.

Absolute chaos on the diamond! Umpires throwing shoes! Ex-MLB players ready to throw hands! pic.twitter.com/tcfqYrP3yH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 14, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness and random chaos is always on the way.