The Slap: Jake Paul vows revenge against Nate Diaz for assaulting Nelk crony — ‘I’m gonna f*ck you up’

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz made headlines last weekend for slapping Full Send stooge Shawny Mack, because assaulting hapless reporters is the only action the former lightweight can get these days, based on this recent complaint.

Jake Paul was not amused.

“The Problem Child” is friends with the Nelk Boys, the YouTube creators behind the Full Send brand, and vowed to get revenge against Diaz once the Stockton slapper finishes up his UFC contract and finds his way to the world of celebrity boxing.

Assuming the UFC “loser” earns his “payday.”

“I’ll be your bodyguard,” Paul said. “Hey Nate, the next time you do that shit, I’m fucking you up Nate. This is my boy, alright? Don’t touch him ever again. I’m gonna fuck you up. You get so mad. You get so mad. I’m his bodyguard now. For free. What’s good, Nate Diaz? Stop running from me. Get out of your contract and I’m gonna fuck you up. Peace out.”

Even UFC President Dana White is a fan of that idea.

Unfortunately that fight won’t happen until Diaz completes the final fight on his UFC contract. In addition, Paul is scheduled to box Hasim Rahman Jr. next month in New York City and could damage the value of his brand with a loss to the former heavyweight.

Unless Diaz replicates this live-event stunt and goes on another slapping spree.