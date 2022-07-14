Jan Blachowicz teases cut to middleweight, Israel Adesanya rematch for UFC title — ‘I can do it’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is the only fighter to defeat reigning middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya under MMA rules, a decision victory that spoiled “The Last Stylebender’s” dream of joining the promotion’s “champ champ” club.

Blachowicz was hoping to reclaim his 205-pound strap in a “Battle of Europe” against Jiri Prochazka later this year; however, “Denisa” instead opted to run it back with Glover Teixeira to establish his dominance and prove his late submission victory at UFC 275 was no fluke.

“Maybe this is the reason that now [Adesanya] will be very careful in the fights to not make any mistakes,” Blachowicz told The MMA Hour. “Just don’t lose the fight. Maybe I have to cut the weight and give him rematch in his category. If I have a chance, why not? For Izzy and his belt, to fight for the belt? I can try. When I was a fighter in Muay Thai, it was 91 kilos or [200 pounds]. For a title, I can sacrifice myself a little bit. Why not? I will do it.”

Adesanya was heavily criticized for his tepid performance in a five-round snoozer over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 earlier this month in Las Vegas. “The Last Stylebender” is expected to rematch former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira at some point over the next few months.

Related Usman Wanted Blachowicz Title Fight

If Adesanya emerges victorious he will have vanquished the Top 6 fighters in his division, so Blachowicz wouldn’t be leapfrogging any worthy contenders. But cutting to 185 pounds at age 39 after 15 years at light heavyweight could be a harder task than beating Adesanya.