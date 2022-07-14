Event: UFC Vegas 61: “Dern vs. Xiaonan”
Date: Sat., Oct. 1, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 61 Main Event On ESPN+:
115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan
UFC Vegas 61 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko
145 lbs.: Leah Letson vs. Chelsea Chandler
155 lbs.: Vinc Pichel vs. Jesse Ronson
115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci vs. Cheyanne Vlismas
135 lbs.: Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 61 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...