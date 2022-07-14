Event: UFC Vegas 61: “Dern vs. Xiaonan”

Date: Sat., Oct. 1, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 61 Main Event On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

UFC Vegas 61 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

145 lbs.: Leah Letson vs. Chelsea Chandler

155 lbs.: Vinc Pichel vs. Jesse Ronson

115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci vs. Cheyanne Vlismas

135 lbs.: Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 61 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.