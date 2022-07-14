 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest UFC Vegas 61 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Dern vs. Xiaonan’ on Oct. 1

By Jesse Holland
UFC 273: Dern v Torres Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Event: UFC Vegas 61: “Dern vs. Xiaonan”
Date: Sat., Oct. 1, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 61 Main Event On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

UFC Vegas 61 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko
145 lbs.: Leah Letson vs. Chelsea Chandler
155 lbs.: Vinc Pichel vs. Jesse Ronson
115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci vs. Cheyanne Vlismas
135 lbs.: Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 61 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

