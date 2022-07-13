Belal Muhammad: UFC knows ‘I’m the worst style matchup for Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman’

Belal Muhammad is ready to show the world exactly what he’s capable of.

Seemingly positioning himself in line for a bout against Khamzat Chimaev, which the two agreed upon for a date in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Muhammad now finds himself next tasked with Sean Brady on Oct. 22, 2022, instead. For “Remember the Name,” he just sees his upcoming No. 9-ranked opponent as another stepping stone before inevitably taking out two of the biggest fish at Welterweiwght ahead of him.

“I’m the worst style matchup for khamzat and usman and ufc knows that,” Muhammad tweeted. “…them two are obviously the biggest money fight together so they couldn’t risk me beating either one yet but soon I’ll be undeniable.”

Muhammad, 34, most recently scored arguably his biggest win yet, defeating Vicente Luque via unanimous decision in their headliner rematch at UFC Vegas 51 in April 2022. The win placed Muhammad at No. 5 in the official UFC rankings at Welterweight and came on the heels of dominant performances against former UFC title challengers, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Demian Maia.

While Muhammad prepares to attempt to secure his eighth victory in nine fights, he’ll be watching closely as the title gets defended next month (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The aforementioned champion, Usman, aims to defend his title for the sixth time when rematching Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278.

As for Chimaev, the undefeated Chechnyan superstar has remained open and willing to fight anyone and everyone, as per usual. With recent rumblings of match-ups against Muhammad and Nate Diaz falling through, it leaves fans anticipating exactly what could be next for “Borz” and perhaps most importantly; when it will be.