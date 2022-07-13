Darren Till downplays mental health ‘bullsh*t’ — but ‘at a f*cking low point’ in UFC career

Darren Till is at a low point in his career.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger is just 1-2 since moving up to the middleweight division roughly three years back and is coming off consecutive losses to Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson, the latter of which ended by way of submission.

“It’s just so frustrating at this point in my career,” Till told Block Asset (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “I’m happy for the way English MMA is going – to see all these up-and-comers, Tom (Aspinall), Paddy (Pimblett), Muhammad (Mokaev), all these guys. I’m so happy to see them in the position they’re in. But it’s so fucking frustrating for me at the same time because I know my potential. I’m not downing anyone, but I’m the fucking best out there and I know that.”

Till, 29, was expected to make his return against Jack Hermansson as part of the UFC London card on July 23, but the 18-4-1 “Gorilla” was bounced from the lineup due to yet another injury and promptly replaced by middleweight “Action Man” Chris Curtis.

“It’s just such a fucking depressing time for me at the moment,” Till continued. “Listen, trolls don’t bother me. But it’s just these fucking comments and all these – even fighters – and they’re like, ‘Oh, he pulled out.’ I’m like, ‘Mate, come to the gym and I’ll fucking take you out.’ It’s just so frustrating for me right now. It really is. I’m at a fucking low point. Honestly, I’m not about that new age of, ‘Oh, I’m depressed,’ mental health and all that bullshit. I come from a different era. But it just makes you feel so fucking low, shit like this.”

A timeline for Till’s return has yet to be established.