Report: UFC 281 booked for Nov. 12 at MSG in New York City

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appears to have finished mapping out its pay-per-view (PPV) schedule for the rest of the year, which includes the upcoming UFC 281 fight card on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

That’s according to Combate.

UFC 279 is expected to be held on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, shortly before UFC 280 goes down at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from Abu Dhabi. In addition, UFC 282 will close out the promotion’s 2022 fight campaign on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

As of this writing, none of the aforementioned cards have main events, but you can expect a championship headliner (and in some cases a championship doubleheader) announced for all of the above in the coming weeks, if not days.

But let’s not put the cart before the horse.

We still have to get through UFC 277 featuring the Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes bantamweight rematch on July 30 in Dallas followed by the Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards welterweight do-over atop the UFC 278 fight card on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City.

For the rest of the UFC schedule for 2022 click here.