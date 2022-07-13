Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova tops PFL playoffs on Aug. 20 in London

Undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison will continue her march toward a third PFL title — and third $1 million prize — when she collides with Czech bruiser Martina Jindrova atop the promotion’s ESPN playoffs card on Aug. 20 at Copper Box Arena in London, England.

“Heading to London is huge for the expansion of the League,” said PFL President of Fighter operations Ray Sefo. “We are bringing our brand of MMA to the UK and I’m sure they are going to be as excited as I am to see elite fighters like Kayla Harrison, Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane compete with so much on the line.”

Wade looks to keep his playoff hopes alive when he locks horns with Loughnane in the Aug. 20 co-main event. Both combatants are looking to advance in the featherweight tourney. In addition, Larisa Pacheco will be gunning for her fifth straight victory opposite Ukrainian “Cannon” Olena Kolesnyk.

The complete Aug. 20 fight card below:

ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Gaber

Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably

Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Onyeka

Ali Taleb vs. Kenji Bortoluzzi

Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova

Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane

Larisa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins

Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou

Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

Aleksandrs Chizovs vs. TBA

